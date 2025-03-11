Bills' updated cap space entering second day of legal tampering period of free agency
The Buffalo Bills entered the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency near the line when it comes to the salary cap. On Day 2, they are even closer to it.
The Bills went into Monday having a little over $6 million in salary cap space, but that number has since shrunk after the team agreed to deals with a pair of pending free agents.
First, the Bills agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with wideout Joshua Palmer, which adds much-needed length to Buffalo's wide receivers room.
Then, the team added to its depth along the defensive line by agreeing to terms with versatile defensive lineman Michael Hoecht on a three-year contract worth up to $24 million.
While Over The Cap doesn't have Palmer's contract included yet, it has added Hoecht's. With that addition, the Bills are sitting with just $2.7 million in cap space. That amounts to the fourth-worst cap space situation in the NFL, with Buffalo being ahead of only the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What this means is the Bills have more work to do when it comes to freeing up cap space, even just for the Palmer signing. Beyond that, Buffalo needs more money in order to shore up its needs on both sides of the ball.
Despite the signings of Hoecht and Palmer, the Bills could still be in the market for an edge rusher and wide receiver. Both players are nice depth additions, but Buffalo needs more than that.
The Bills also need more help in the secondary, and especially at cornerback, where Rasul Douglas is slated to officially hit the open market on Wednesday if the Bills don't re-sign him before then.
We'll see what tricks general manager Brandon Beane has up his sleeves in order to free up the funds needed for the Bills to continue to improve their roster ahead of the 2025 season.
