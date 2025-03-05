Bills urged to sign rising cornerback to long-term deal
The Buffalo Bills are looking for ways to improve their team for the 2025 season, but they can also make moves that will help in the years to come.
The Bills have a year left on their deal with cornerback Christian Benford, who has emerged as the team's top cornerback. Benford recorded a career-high 64 tackles and two interceptions for the Bills while starting 15 games for the team.
The Athletic insider Joe Buscaglia believes that the Bills should look to ink Benford to an extension this offseason.
"When they were going through the 2022 NFL Draft, Benford wasn’t who the Bills expected to be their number one cornerback by this point, but he’s shattered his draft position and become one of the team’s best players at a very important position," Buscaglia writes.
"Benford has shown a high-level ability to impact the game with his instincts in zone coverage, and his man coverage ability has become a somewhat unexpected strength of his game. He is constantly around the ball. Even though he took a big step forward in 2024, he still hasn’t hit his ceiling, which is why getting him signed to a long-term extension ahead of the 2025 season is so important.
The Bills were able to extend wide receiver Khalil Shakir, which should help Benford's chances of getting a new deal himself. It shows that Buffalo is willing to make some long-term commitments, and if the offense is getting that love, the defense should as well.
Getting Benford on a new deal will help solidify Buffalo's cornerback room for the foreseeable future and allow the Bills to focus on depth rather than finding a starter, which is a much harder task to undergo.
