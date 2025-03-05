Bills Central

Bills urged to sign rising cornerback to long-term deal

The Buffalo Bills could use free agency to lock in one of the top players on defense.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) gets ready to tackle Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) who was heading towards him during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) gets ready to tackle Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) who was heading towards him during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are looking for ways to improve their team for the 2025 season, but they can also make moves that will help in the years to come.

The Bills have a year left on their deal with cornerback Christian Benford, who has emerged as the team's top cornerback. Benford recorded a career-high 64 tackles and two interceptions for the Bills while starting 15 games for the team.

The Athletic insider Joe Buscaglia believes that the Bills should look to ink Benford to an extension this offseason.

"When they were going through the 2022 NFL Draft, Benford wasn’t who the Bills expected to be their number one cornerback by this point, but he’s shattered his draft position and become one of the team’s best players at a very important position," Buscaglia writes.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) tried to break a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47).
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) tried to break a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Benford has shown a high-level ability to impact the game with his instincts in zone coverage, and his man coverage ability has become a somewhat unexpected strength of his game. He is constantly around the ball. Even though he took a big step forward in 2024, he still hasn’t hit his ceiling, which is why getting him signed to a long-term extension ahead of the 2025 season is so important.

The Bills were able to extend wide receiver Khalil Shakir, which should help Benford's chances of getting a new deal himself. It shows that Buffalo is willing to make some long-term commitments, and if the offense is getting that love, the defense should as well.

Getting Benford on a new deal will help solidify Buffalo's cornerback room for the foreseeable future and allow the Bills to focus on depth rather than finding a starter, which is a much harder task to undergo.

Christian Benford defends
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) gets ready to tackle Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) who was heading towards him during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

