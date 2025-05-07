Retired Bills' starter endorses potential WR option Gabe Davis as 'culture guy'
If retired center Mitch Morse were in Buffalo Bills' general manger Brandon Beane's position right now, there's little doubt about what he'd do.
Not long after Morse officially stepped away from football as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason, the Jaguars released fellow former Bill WR Gabe Davis on Wednesday. Davis, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick by Buffalo, spent only one disappointing season in Jacksonville after signing a three-year free-agent contract in 2024.
Meanwhile, Morse, who also signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2024 after five years with the Bills, offered some behind-the-scenes insight on Davis.
"Absolute tone setter in the locker room and on the field. PERFECT culture guy. Played hurt all last year, didn’t complain about it once… having a tough time wrapping my head around this one," said Morse in his first X post since April 3.
The 26-year-old Davis is an intriguing option for Buffalo, which has an opening at WR behind presumed roster locks Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel. He had at least six TD receptions in each of his four seasons with the Bills, and can likely be had for the veteran minimum salary this season as Jacksonville is on the hook for a hefty amount of his $39 million contract.
Although his 2024 production was underwhelming, Davis battled through injuries and ended the season on Injured Reserve.
According to X user @AjayCybulski, comedian Shane Gillis ended his Buffalo show on May 3 by saying "shoutout Gabe Davis" as the wide receiver was rumored (but not confirmed) to be in the Key Bank Center that night.
