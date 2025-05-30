Steelers predicted to solve massive problem by adding ex-Bills $100 million playmaker
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a familiar position after trading away George Pickens.
The Steelers spent all of 2024 trying to find an adequate running mate for Pickens. They finally did that in 2025 with the trade for DK Metcalf, but sending Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys put Pittsburgh back in the same boat.
There are still some solid options out there in free agency for the Steelers to address their need, and one of those options is former Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is a free agent after playing out the final year of his $100 million contract.
After an unsuccessful stint in Buffalo, and with the Bills signing Joshua Palmer in free agency and having limited funds to spare, a Cooper-Bills reunion remains highly unlikely.
One analyst, Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated, predicts Cooper is going to end his long free-agent stint by signing a contract with the Steelers.
"Cooper, who turns 31 in June, had a quiet, brief stint with the Bills after being traded by the Browns midway through the season," he wrote. "He’s still a solid route runner capable of opening up the field for his teammates. The Steelers are thin at wide receiver after sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper can help move the chains and take some attention away from newcomer star wideout DK Metcalf. Cooper, who has 711 career receptions, would make life easier for Mason Rudolph or a popular unsigned quarterback."
Cooper was once one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL, as evidenced by his seven 1,000-yard seasons, but he's coming off a down year in 2024.
While some blame that on decline, it's fair to point out that Cooper had a terrible quarterback situation in Cleveland. He also had to adjust on the fly to a new system in Buffalo, and he was playing through a wrist injury to boot.
Chalk it up to whatever you like, the Steelers can't be picky in their pursuit of another outside wideout. Cooper is still a better option than any receiver not named Metcalf on the roster.
Pittsburgh's current options include Calvin Austin, who is best suited as a No. 3 option, Roman Wilson, the 2024 draft pick who played just five snaps last season, and an over-the-hill Robert Woods — thanks, but not thanks.
With the kind of year Cooper is coming off of, he should be cheap and will likely only garner a one-year deal. Before signing Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers have $31.8 million in cap space, which should be more than enough to bring Cooper in.
The Steelers can't make the same mistake they did last season and not adequately address the wide receiver position. Cooper makes a ton of sense as a result.
