4 Bills' training camp moments that deserve 'Hard Knocks' screen time
It's been an eventful NFL training camp for the Buffalo Bills thus far, and fans can enjoy a look inside the action with a rare opportunity that begins August 5 on HBO (streaming on HBO Max).
For the first time ever, the Bills are hosting "Hard Knocks," and the annual five-episode documentary series kicks off its new season on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.
As for which practice scenes viewers may, or may not, see in Episode 1, there are multiple notable instances worthy of screen time.
Here's to hoping the "Hard Knocks" producers give us an intimate look at the following four training camp moments that are important to Bills Mafia for a variety of reasons.
Maxwell Hairston's ACL scare
It was the ultimate reminder that anything can change in the NFL without even a moment's notice. When first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston suffered a non-contact injury during a routine camp drill on July 29, the immediate fear was a season-ending torn ACL.
Fortunately, subsequent tests showed only a tear in the LCL, which will sideline Hairston for approximately one month. Still, it was nothing short on a tense Tuesday for the rookie. From his teammates' emotional reaction to how Hairston deals with the adversity would make for a compelling segment for Episode 1.
Ray Davis, the kicker
Veteran Tyler Bass is the lone kicker on the Bills' 90-man roster, and a second-year running back appears interested in becoming an emergency replacement.
With Bass sidelined due to pelvic soreness, the Bills had no one to attempt field goals during the annual Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1 at Highmark Stadium. That's when the 5-foot-8 Ray Davis stepped up and put his specialist abilities on display. Although the spot was from only about 28 yards away, the second-string running back converted 2 of 3 attempts to the delight of the record crowd in attendance.
'Dirty' camp fight results in ejection
Tempers boiled over at one point during Practice No. 3 as utility offensive lineman Alec Anderson and undrafted rookie defensive end Hayden Harris mixed it up. Harris, who has since been waived with an injury designation, has his helmet ripped off during the skirmish, which led to head coach Sean McDermott booting Anderson from practice.
"When you cheap-shot someone, I have no respect for that. And so, I thought that was a cheap-shot, and so I sent him to the locker room, and I communicated clearly to him from a following up standpoint of why I did that," said McDermott after the fact.
Taylor Rapp unleashed
In that same heated July 25 practice, veteran safety Taylor Rapp twice took the ball away from the offense by intercepting passes from reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. Not only did Rapp win the day, but he earned style points while doing so.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Bobby Babich's reactions were likely more colorful the two highlights themselves. Prior to practice, Babich spoke somewhat critically of the defense for its lack of takeaways over the first two days of training camp.
