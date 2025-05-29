Dion Dawkins had priceless reaction to Bills being chosen for 'Hard Knocks'
There's at least one person at One Bills Drive who was thrilled by the Hard Knocks announcement.
While Buffalo Bills' brass seemingly met the news with a sense of trepidation, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins had a reaction appropriate for winning a sweepstakes.
"My reaction? Do you know how loud I screamed?" said Dawkins while addressing reporters during OTAs in Orchard Park. "I love it. I love it, but my reaction was excited, very, very excited."
While the affable 31-year-old Dawkins has a charisma that should thrill Hard Knocks producers, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is excited about hosting the docuseries for unselfish reasons. The New Jersey-born hog molly, who has a role in the upcoming Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, claims his excitement stems from the opportunity to showcase the organizational fabric.
"I love the fact that people could see the true culture of what goes on here and how different it is. There's so many guys with different personalities," said Dawkins.
One of the team's most-tenured members, the 2017 second-round draft pick is aware of the future effects that Hard Knocks can create.
"It's just going to help for the future of everything. Guys want to come here and play because we have Josh Allen. Now, guys will want to come here and play to see how the mesh of everybody truly is. That's the beauty of it, and I can't wait," said Dawkins.
