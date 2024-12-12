Micah Hyde to rescue? Bills make troubling addition to Week 15 injury report
It seemed like a smart "break glass in case of emergency" insurance policy at the time.
The Buffalo Bills signed veteran safety Micah Hyde to a practice squad contract last week, and head coach Sean McDermott emphatically tempered expectations for the former All-Pro while addressing reporters.
"I say this respectfully, [expecting] very little [from Hyde]. We're in a good spot. Very confident in the guys that have played there all season long and have done both a nice job," said McDermott. "Very little from, hey, you're going to come in and you're going to play and you're going to help. It's just, let's just take it one day at a time."
As it turns out, however, the Bills may have lost the luxury of taking it slow.
Starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin suffered injuries during the December 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and both were officially labeled as non-participants on Thursday's injury report. Rapp and Hamlin are two of only three pure safeties on the Bills' 53-man roster with rookie Cole Bishop being the other. The versatile Cam Lewis can play the position in a pinch, but he appears to be or valuable to defense in a utility role.
Depending upon the starting duo's availability, Buffalo may need to elevate two safeties from the practice squad for the December 15 road matchup against the Detroit Lions. In addition to Hyde, the Bills have veteran Kareem Jackson and former first-round draft pick Lewis Cine as options. Cine was active in Week 14 against the Rams, appearing strictly in a special teams capacity.
Hamlin is a new addition to the injury report this week after apparently banging up his back and ribs in Los Angeles despite remaining on field for 100 percent of the snaps. Hamlin went from full participation on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday.
Dealing with neck and shoulder issues, Rapp was a limited practice participant last week and seemingly aggravated the injuries against the Rams. He has missed back-to-back days this week.
Buffalo held a walkthrough on Wednesday and canceled Thursday's in-person practice due to a snowstorm. Therefore, the official injury statuses are estimations.
After seven seasons in the Bills' defensive backfield, Hyde hit free agency this past offseason and remained unsigned while contemplating retirement. In the spring, he proclaimed that if he were to play again, it would be only for Buffalo.
Hyde has not seen game action since the Bills' 27-24 divisional round playoff loss on January 21.
