Two Bills' starting defensive backs sidelined as Lions await
The Buffalo Bills were down two starting defensive backs at Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.
As the Bills began preparations for their December 15 road game against the NFC-leading Detroit Lions, safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Rasul Douglas were unavailable. Facing the NFL's second-ranked offense with two starters missing from the back end isn't ideal for Buffalo, which is coming off a poor defensive effort in Week 14.
Rapp banged up his shoulder during the December 8 setback at the Los Angeles Rams. He temporarily left the game before being cleared to return.
Douglas suffered two separate knee injuries during the Week 14 tilt. He left with a back issue, and subsequently returned, only to leave with a knee injury that has spilled over into the practice week.
"These two won't practice — Rasul Douglas, Taylor Rapp. We'll take it one day at a time," said McDermott prior to Wednesday's walkthrough session at One Bills Drive.
Ja'Marcus Ingram and Kaiir Elam are the two potential substitutes for Douglas, should the veteran not improve enough heading into Sunday. Through 13 starts, Douglas has played 94 percent of defensive snaps.
While rookie Cole Bishop is likely the next man up safety, Rapp's potential rare absence raises the question of veteran Micah Hyde's status. Hyde, who has not played since last season, signed a practice squad contract with Buffalo last week. The initial plan appeared to let Hyde serve as a mentor and locker room presence down the stretch.
At the safety spots, Damar Hamlin has started all 13 games to date, and Rapp has missed only one game (in Week 5 due to a concussion).
