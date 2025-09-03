Another ex-Bills' wide receiver teases return to Buffalo
To finally take that big step forward, the Buffalo Bills this season have reaching back into their past.
General manager Brandon Beane has re-signed numerous familiar faces as the Bills try to get past the Kansas City Chiefs and back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s. Cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, safety Jordan Poyer, and, most recently, wide receiver Gabe Davis have all returned to Orchard Park.
MORE: A few surprises as Bills release official depth chart ahead of Week 1
Next thing you know the Bills will bring back Bruce Smith, Andre Reed and 100-year-old Marv Levy.
If you think that's absurd, another former Bills' player saw all the reunions taking place in Orchard Park and decided to throw his virtual hat into the ring on social media. Said ex-receiver Isaiah McKenzie in response to the signing of Davis: "##Bringlildirtyback"
Originally drafted by the Broncos in 2017, McKenzie joined the Bills in 2018 and became a productive player as both receiver and kick-returner. His best season came in 2022, when he caught 42 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns.
He was cut, however, after the season and bounced from the Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins the past three years. The 30-year-old spent last season on the Dolphins' practice squad and is currently a free agent.
MORE: Bills shockingly favored to go 17-0 by oddsmakers
We're pretty certain the playful McKenzie was joking about his desire to re-join the Bills But given the Bills' recent trend, hey, it's worth a shot, right?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —