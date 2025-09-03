Bills Central

Another ex-Bills' wide receiver teases return to Buffalo

After watching a slew of reunions, former Bills' receiver Isaiah McKenzie joked on social media about also returning to Buffalo.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

To finally take that big step forward, the Buffalo Bills this season have reaching back into their past.

General manager Brandon Beane has re-signed numerous familiar faces as the Bills try to get past the Kansas City Chiefs and back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s. Cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, safety Jordan Poyer, and, most recently, wide receiver Gabe Davis have all returned to Orchard Park.

MORE: A few surprises as Bills release official depth chart ahead of Week 1

Next thing you know the Bills will bring back Bruce Smith, Andre Reed and 100-year-old Marv Levy.

If you think that's absurd, another former Bills' player saw all the reunions taking place in Orchard Park and decided to throw his virtual hat into the ring on social media. Said ex-receiver Isaiah McKenzie in response to the signing of Davis: "##Bringlildirtyback"

Originally drafted by the Broncos in 2017, McKenzie joined the Bills in 2018 and became a productive player as both receiver and kick-returner. His best season came in 2022, when he caught 42 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

He was cut, however, after the season and bounced from the Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins the past three years. The 30-year-old spent last season on the Dolphins' practice squad and is currently a free agent.

MORE: Bills shockingly favored to go 17-0 by oddsmakers

We're pretty certain the playful McKenzie was joking about his desire to re-join the Bills But given the Bills' recent trend, hey, it's worth a shot, right?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) leaps to catch a pass against the Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) leaps to catch a pass against the Detroit Lions / David Reginek-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News