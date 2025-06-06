Bills' star faces most crucial season yet in 2025
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook is entering the final season of his contract with the team.
The 2022 second-round pick has been seeking a new deal, but the Bills have yet to reach an agreement with him going into next week's mandatory minicamp.
Cook's impending contract extension made him one of NFL Media writer Nick Shook's "make-or-break" players for the upcoming season.
"Cook enters the new season with uncertainty long-term. He’s made clear hisdesire for a new contract, but the Bills don’t appear to have budged, even after his second straight 1,000-yard season, in which he averaged nearly five yards per carry and rushed for a league-high 16 touchdowns," Shook wrote.
"So, Cook is staying away from voluntary OTAs. To fully convince Buffalo to invest in him with a new deal, Cook will almost certainly need to outperform his production over the last two years, which means posting something like 1,200-plus rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns, along with 300-plus receiving yards and a handful of receiving scores.
"That's a high bar for a back who has already done enough to deserve consideration for an extension. If Buffalo doesn't pay Cook, somebody else will, given that he maintains the performance he's demonstrated over the last two seasons."
The Bills are hesitant to pay Cook because of the shelf life for running backs, but the team also has to be smart about spending outside of Josh Allen to try and improve the team.
It's much easier finding a replacement for Cook in the draft and signing a high-end player at a different position than it is paying him, even though the former Florida State star is one of the league's best running backs.
A development on Cook's contract negotiations will come when he decides whether or not to report to the team's mandatory minicamp next week.
