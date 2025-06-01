SI prediction tabs Bills' Josh Allen as first-time postseason award recipient
It seems almost commonplace these days to pick the Buffalo Bills to reach Super Bowl LX.
We've actually come a long way since this time last year, when many fans and analysts were predicting the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets were going to unseat the Bills in the AFC East.
Instead, the Bills dominated the division and locked up their fifth consecutive AFC East title with weeks remaining in the regular season. So, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise this year to see so many getting on board the Bills bandwagon, including Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr.
Orr took his Bills Super Bowl prediction a step further. In Orr's 100 bold predictions for 2025, he has the Bills beating the Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Josh Allen winning the game's MVP.
Orr writes, "By virtue of the Bills being in the game, and by virtue of the fact that the quarterback always gets the award (justice for Josh Sweat!). Allen will be your Super Bowl LX MVP in a meat grinder of a game against the Eagles in Santa Clara."
Orr adds, *Khalil Shakir will lead Buffalo in receiving with 112 yards and catch the game-winning touchdown, prompting general manager Brandon Beane to yell YOU LIKE THAT in the postgame locker room."
The season is still a few months away, but it's been a good offseason for the Bills and there certainly hasn't been a lack of respect and love thrown their way. For all these predictions to come to fruition, the Bills must get their revamped defensive line rolling and have an impact in postseason play. If not, Allen won't have a chance to be named Super Bowl LX MVP, because the Bills won't be there.
