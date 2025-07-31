Bills Central

Bills' $12 million investment finally affecting pass rush at training camp

The Bills' pass rush in 2025 will desperately need their free agent signee to produce when it counts.

Ronnie Eastham

Buffalo Bills' fans have heard it repeatedly over the past few years. The Bills biggest reason for post-season exits is their pass rush, or lack of.

Each year Brandon Beane it's the offseason looking for the answers to this ongoing issue. He's drafted players and signed free agents, yet to no avail.

The 2025 offseason was not any different. Beane signed a couple of edge rushers and drafted a couple as well. One of those he signed as a free agent, Joey Bosa, agreed to a one-year deal worth over $12 million.

We haven't heard his name much throughout OTAs, minicamp, or early in training camp. Maybe because the one thing Bills fans are concerned, injuries, kept him off the practice field for the majority of the time. Bills coach has said they have a plan for Bosa too, so that may have something to do with it, but day six of camp was a different story.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) warms up during training camp.
Per Matt Parrino from the Shout! Podcast, Bosa "looked the part of a top-tier pass rusher."

During one-on-one drills, Dawkins initially stopped Bosa, but using secondary moves, Bosa got the better of Dawkins. Later in the day's practice, Bosa again beat Dawkins, this time using a "terrific speed rush" in what would have been a sack in a normal game setting.

If Bosa can get on a roll, and put up the sort of production he did in his early days with the Chargers, the Bills may finally have the "closer" that Von Miller was supposed be. With the injury history of Bosa, and the way the injuries are currently piling up, McDermott may want to think about getting Bosa off the practice field sooner, than later.

Joey Bosa hits the blocking sled
Bills edge Joey Bosa hits the blocking sled during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

