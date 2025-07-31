Bills' $12 million investment finally affecting pass rush at training camp
Buffalo Bills' fans have heard it repeatedly over the past few years. The Bills biggest reason for post-season exits is their pass rush, or lack of.
Each year Brandon Beane it's the offseason looking for the answers to this ongoing issue. He's drafted players and signed free agents, yet to no avail.
The 2025 offseason was not any different. Beane signed a couple of edge rushers and drafted a couple as well. One of those he signed as a free agent, Joey Bosa, agreed to a one-year deal worth over $12 million.
We haven't heard his name much throughout OTAs, minicamp, or early in training camp. Maybe because the one thing Bills fans are concerned, injuries, kept him off the practice field for the majority of the time. Bills coach has said they have a plan for Bosa too, so that may have something to do with it, but day six of camp was a different story.
Per Matt Parrino from the Shout! Podcast, Bosa "looked the part of a top-tier pass rusher."
During one-on-one drills, Dawkins initially stopped Bosa, but using secondary moves, Bosa got the better of Dawkins. Later in the day's practice, Bosa again beat Dawkins, this time using a "terrific speed rush" in what would have been a sack in a normal game setting.
RELATED: Bills' 5x Pro Bowl edge rusher in 'tip top' condition to wreak havoc
If Bosa can get on a roll, and put up the sort of production he did in his early days with the Chargers, the Bills may finally have the "closer" that Von Miller was supposed be. With the injury history of Bosa, and the way the injuries are currently piling up, McDermott may want to think about getting Bosa off the practice field sooner, than later.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —