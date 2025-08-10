Bills' fifth-round rookie 'showed up' for Sean McDermott, who could 'feel' it vs. Giants
The Buffalo Bills were shorthanded at the safety position heading into their preseason opener against the New York Giants.
With probable Week 1 starters Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop unavailable due to minor injuries, the Bills took the field with Damar Hamlin and utilityman Cam Lewis lined up as the safeties.
In that arrangement, the next man up was fifth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock. The Ohio State product, who has been bouncing in between nickel cornerback and safety throughout training camp, entered the game midway through the second quarter, making a tackle three snaps into the Giants' fourth offense possession.
Hancock, the No. 170 overall draft pick this past April, spent much of the afternoon flying around the field. Seemingly consistently around the ball, he finished with three solo tackles and a second-quarter interception that was nullified by rookie defensive end Landon Jackson lining up in the neutral zone on the snap.
“Looked good," said head coach Sean McDermott. "Again, you really don't know until you watch the film. I'm not out there watching a specific person necessarily, but there are certain guys that you could feel. They showed up in the game. You could feel them on special teams, feel them on defense in this case, Jordan being one of them."
Hancock appears to come from a similar mold as the veteran Lewis, who has remained on the roster for 5+ years due to his position versatility. While Lewis is probably best suited as a slot cornerback, he has moved around based upon team needs.
Thus far, Hancock has been able to show a similar flexibility, which will undoubtedly play affect his fate on roster cutdown day.
“I think it's an easy transition [from nickel CB to safety], for real," said Hancock following his preseason debut. "There's still little stuff I have to work on, but it's been a smooth transition because I got great veteran guys that helped me a lot and great coaches."
The Bills have found their share of hidden Day 3 draft gems over the years. Linebacker Matt Milano and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were both Round 5 selections. Will Hancock eventually become the next fifth-rounder-turned-starter?
