Buffalo Bills' defensive secondary could be in danger following latest news
The Buffalo Bills struggled to stop the pass in 2024, finishing 24th in the league in yards surrendered through the air.
A huge part of fixing the problem for them in 2025 was supposed to be second-year safety Cole Bishop, who missed extensive time as a rookie due to injuries. His deep coverage skills paired well with Taylor Rapp’s style of play, which is closer to the line of scrimmage.
Unfortunately, Bishop hasn’t been able to practice lately, and making matters worse, head coach Sean McDermott said during his Thursday presser that Rapp would miss time as well.
According to the head coach, Bishop remains sidelined with a quad injury while Rapp will miss “a week or so” with a knee injury.
Throw in the knee injury suffered by their first-round pick, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, and the secondary is becoming a concern once again in Buffalo.
That said, safety is the primary issue. The Bills can lean on veteran Tre’Davious White to replace Hairston, but being without both starting safeties is a problem. Camp was supposed to give Rapp and Bishop time to gel, but that’s not happening right now as both are currently sidelined.
