Josh Allen, Bills predicted to achieve franchise first during 2025 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills have been knocking on the door for a Super Bowl for years now, and one analyst believes 2025 will finally be the year the team gets over the hump.
While the Bills have been close in recent years with two trips to the AFC title game since 2020, the team hasn't been able to actually make it to the Super Bowl, with the Kansas City Chiefs routinely standing in their way.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr sees that changing, though. Orr made 100 bold predictions for this coming season and has the Bills defeating the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Big Game.
"The Buffalo Bills will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LX," Orr predicted.
"Predicting the Eagles will return to the big game is a begrudging move on my part, but it’s a recognition that nearly all of the NFC front-runners have brutal schedules," Orr added. "Philadelphia is the one team that can handle the rigors of such a slate and win ugly consistently enough to make the dance. Meanwhile, the Bills have an amenable schedule that includes the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints, as well as multiple cracks at the bottom rung of the AFC East. This slate will keep Josh Allen healthy and in berserker mode for the playoffs when Buffalo needs him most."
Orr also went on to predict that superstar quarterback Josh Allen would fully cement his legacy by winning the game's Most Valuable Player award.
"By virtue of the Bills being in the game, and by virtue of the fact that the quarterback always gets the award (justice for Josh Sweat!), Allen will be your Super Bowl LX MVP in a meat grinder of a game against the Eagles in Santa Clara," Orr wrote. "Khalil Shakir will lead Buffalo in receiving with 112 yards and catch the game-winning touchdown, prompting general manager Brandon Beane to yell YOU LIKE THAT in the postgame locker room."
With the Bills being a perennial powerhouse in the AFC, nothing about this prediction is bold or outlandish.
Granted, the Bills have never won a Super Bowl, but the simple fact that Buffalo is elite always given the team a shot to win the biggest prize in the NFL.
