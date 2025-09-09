3 Buffalo Bills who must improve following Week 1 comeback win
An improbable comeback win in Week 1 has the Buffalo Bills riding a high entering Week 2. After taking on one of their top AFC rivals in the Baltimore Ravens, they now turn their attention to an AFC East rival, the New York Jets.
New York is coming off a frustrating loss as they blew a 26-17 fourth quarter lead, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, they look to rebound against the Bills, which will be no easy task for the Jets.
That said, the Bills can't go into this one expecting an easy win. They need to get off to a better start, especially on the road, and can use more from these three players who didn't live up to expectations on Sunday night.
T.J. Sanders, DT
Rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders only played 16 snaps, but he still didn't stand out when he was on the field. That was a disappointment after the way he dominated during training camp.
The South Carolina product is known for his ability to rush the passer and his ability to wreak havoc along the interior will be needed in Week 2 as the Bills face another mobile quarterback in Justin Fields.
O'Cyrus Torrence, G
The Bills have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, which has helped them find plenty of success. On Sunday, however, their interior linemen had issues with Baltimore defense.
Fourth-year player O'Cyrus Torrence stood out as the weakest link in the group, according to PFF, who gave him a 48.5 overall grade. Torrence especially struggled in run blocking with a 46.5 grade.
The Ravens are a stout defense, so that means Torrence shouldn't be judged too harshly. Still, he needs to be better in Week 2 for the Bills to improve to 2-0.
Taylor Rapp, S
Nearly every safety in Buffalo could fall under this list, but Taylor Rapp is supposed to be the veteran leader of the group. On Sunday, he wasn't at his best as he struggled in coverage and took several poor angles when trying to chase down running back Derrick Henry.
If Rapp doesn't improve quickly, Buffalo might need to look for outside help. They won on Sunday, but their struggles at the position could be their downfall.
