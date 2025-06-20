Josh Allen dishes on Bills' teammate Keon Coleman and 'everybody eats' WR room
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was the focus of Bleacher Report's latest feature, with Mike Chiari interviewing the reigning MVP on multiple topics, including the lack of a WR1 in the "everybody eats" offense, which would greatly benefit from the continued development of second-year receiver Keon Coleman.
Allen had plenty to share about Coleman from what he's noticed this offseason. "He looks very smooth right now. I feel like he's put on some muscle, he's moving quicker, not just physically but mentally with our offensive system. I just think he's attacked this offseason the way you would want a second-year receiver to attack."
In addition to the on-field aspects of Coleman's game, Allen has built chemistry with him off the field, too. "I love the kid, he's got such a good head on his shoulders, he's a very positive person and he loves the game of football. That's what I love about him is he wants to be the best that he can be, and we're gonna continue to work hard and get to a good spot heading into the season. We're gonna continue to grow the more reps that we get."
The rest of the WR room is a combination of returning practice squad players, rookies, and new veterans. Tyrell Shavers, KJ Hamler, and Jalen Virgil have experience in Buffalo's system, while free agent additions Laviska Shenault and Kristian Wilkerson add experience to the room.
Seventh rounder Kaden Prather was the first (and only) WR Brandon Beane drafted in 2025, despite it being a position that some thought could be worthy of multiple draft picks. UDFAs Kelly Akharaiyi and Stephen Gosnell round out the position room.
Allen shared his opinion on Beane's viral comments on the Jeremy and Joe Show on WGR550, saying, "I thought the reaction was awesome....just to hear him get so fired about it is freaking awesome." Buffalo's QB1 shares his GM's sentiment, believing that the receiver room has plenty of promise for 2025.
"I love who we've got in there with Khalil [Shakir] and Keon [Coleman]. Bringing in a guy like Josh Palmer, having Curtis [Samuel], signing Elijah Moore. Then you throw in our other weapons at the tight end position and the running back position, there's a lot of variability with our group and I'm very excited to continue to work with our guys."
While there seems to be a clear top five in the wide receiver room, Allen appreciates the variance in strengths that create a well-rounded group. "I feel like there's so many different guys that have such different skill sets. We've got football players in that room, I wouldn't say we have wide receivers. We have football players who are constantly doing the right things...I think everyone in that room right now has that same mindset of everybody eats."
