Bills' Keon Coleman makes eye-popping basketball shot during hilarious team video
Before they got ready to play some preseason football Sunday night against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the Buffalo Bills played some ... basketball?
In a funny-but-still-impressive video posted to the team's social media account, several Bills players are shown attempting to spin a basketball on the finger as part of what appears to be a commercial for Snickers candy bars. As expected, some were successful and some — namely ex-basketball star Keon Coleman — were exceptional.
Quarterback Josh Allen, who isn't expected to play against the Bears, kinda sorta spun the ball while chasing it on the run. As Coleman effortlessly spins it, he says "I'm nice like that. I can go with either finger."
Among others to try the trick in exchange for a sweet snack: Backup quarterback Shane Buechele, who did it with ease with one hand while snaring a Snickers tossed to him with the other. Rookie cornerback Jordan Hancock gave it a whirl, but was the ball was swatted away by an unknown mischievious player. Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram struggled to the keep the ball balanced, as did running back Frank Gore Jr.
In the video's highlight, Coleman — who starred on Florida State's basketball team and who scored 60 points in a game put on by teammate Damar Hamlin's charity this summer — grabs the ball and launches a shot at basketball hoop seemingly 40+ feet away.
Says Coleman after the shot, "I'm leaving on that!"
