Bills Central

Bills' Keon Coleman makes eye-popping basketball shot during hilarious team video

The jaw-dropping basketball skills of Buffalo Bills' receiver Keon Coleman were again on display this week during a team promotional video.

Richie Whitt

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Before they got ready to play some preseason football Sunday night against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the Buffalo Bills played some ... basketball?

MORE: Bills vs Bears, NFL preseason Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel

In a funny-but-still-impressive video posted to the team's social media account, several Bills players are shown attempting to spin a basketball on the finger as part of what appears to be a commercial for Snickers candy bars. As expected, some were successful and some — namely ex-basketball star Keon Coleman — were exceptional.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who isn't expected to play against the Bears, kinda sorta spun the ball while chasing it on the run. As Coleman effortlessly spins it, he says "I'm nice like that. I can go with either finger."

Keon Coleman
Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman signs autographs for fans during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among others to try the trick in exchange for a sweet snack: Backup quarterback Shane Buechele, who did it with ease with one hand while snaring a Snickers tossed to him with the other. Rookie cornerback Jordan Hancock gave it a whirl, but was the ball was swatted away by an unknown mischievious player. Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram struggled to the keep the ball balanced, as did running back Frank Gore Jr.

MORE: Battle to be Josh Allen's backup QB heating up for Buffalo Bills

In the video's highlight, Coleman — who starred on Florida State's basketball team and who scored 60 points in a game put on by teammate Damar Hamlin's charity this summer — grabs the ball and launches a shot at basketball hoop seemingly 40+ feet away.

Says Coleman after the shot, "I'm leaving on that!"

Keon Coleman
Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls down a pass on a crossing route during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News