Josh Allen lifts Bills in NFL quarterback room rankings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took home MVP honors after a historic 2024 season in which he threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
His efforts prompted Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano to name the Bills as the team with the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
"For perhaps the first time in a long time, we can say the best quarterback in the league doesn’t reside in Kansas City. Josh Allen won MVP for a season in which Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow also posted career years. And, yes, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs again got the best of the Bills in the postseason, but it was a sluggish season for Mahomes’s lofty standards, playing behind a subpar offensive line that was pummeled in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles," Manzano writes.
"It’s hard to believe the same would have occurred to the Bills’ offense had they won the AFC title game. Allen didn’t have as many weapons as Burrow or Jackson and still managed to put his team on his back with weekly elite performances. For his heroic efforts, the Bills rewarded Allen with a six-year, $330 million contract extension."
The Bills also have Mitch Trubisky, Mike White and Shane Buechele on the roster to round out the quarterback room, and that should give them strong depth in case Allen were to go down, but the reigning MVP has yet to miss a game since he became the team's starter in his rookie year back in 2018.
RELATED: Bills' Billionaire owner Terry Pegula drops funny joke about Josh Allen
Allen will look to ensure that the Bills quarterbacks are once again on top when lists like this are built 12 months from now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —