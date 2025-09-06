Josh Allen to wear special fan-designed hat before Bills vs. Ravens season opener
Quarterback Josh Allen’s entrance on game days typically features a smile and his patented thumbs up sign to the cameras that follow him as he enters the Buffalo Bills’ locker room hours before each game.
This season, there will be an addition to his pre-game routine, as Allen is set to don the first of nine custom hats before Buffalo’s Week 1 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. And these aren’t just any custom lids. Each hat will be designed by patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital, with this Sunday’s created by five-year-old Jaxson.
RELATED: Bills predicted to stumble out of gate against 'best team in the NFL'
After wearing each hat, which have been produced as part of his partnership with New Era, Allen will them auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Patricia Allen Fund, which benefits the critical care teams at OCH.
The hat series is another in a long line of Allen’s commitments to Oishei and one of the first after he expanded upon an endorsement deal with New Era, becoming the company’s first ambassador and Director of Billustration. The deal includes an investment stake in the company.
"Buffalo has become home for me, and giving back to the community through my partnership with New Era means a lot," said Allen upon announcing the deal in July. "The long-term partnership we have built over the years is personal.
“I believe in the brand and where we are going. In my new role as Director of Billustration, I want to create something that connects football, fashion and the amazing kids who inspire me every day."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —