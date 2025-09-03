Bills' Josh Allen ranked No. 1 over Patrick Mahomes by NFL insider
Patrick Mahomes may have the Buffalo Bills' number, but for now Josh Allen has the number one ranking. At least, that is, according to The Athletic.
The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback has won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two regular-season MVPs to cement himself as the best quarterback in the NFL. But upon closer inspection, is there slippage?
The Athletic's NFL insider Jeff Howe believes so, as he confirms Allen's 2024 MVP by ranking the Bills' star No. 1 in his initial quarterback rankings of the season. He has Allen No. 1, followed by Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and then Mahomes. The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders round out the top five.
Writes Lowe of his rankings, "As reigning MVP Josh Allen, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow have each elevated their games, it’s fair to say Mahomes has company in the QB penthouse."
Adds an NFL executive, "(Mahomes) is in a league of his own because of the winning and championships. But the other (three) guys right now are playing better.”
Mahomes has ended Allen and the Bills' playoffs four times, including last season's excuciating three-point loss in the AFC Championship. In the postseason, the Chiefs' star is 1-0 against Jackson and 1-1 vs. Burrow.
Allen begins defense of his MVP Sunday night in a much-ballyhooed rematch of last season's playoff game with Jackson at Highmark Stadium. His prowess should give the Bills a decided in the AFC East, where the list has Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins (No. 18), the New England Patriots' Drake May 19th and Justin Fields of the New York Jets 29th.
Other notable names on Lowe's list are the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (No. 9), new Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Tennessee Titans' rookie Cam Ward (26). The worst of the league's 32 starters? Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints.
