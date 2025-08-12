Bills Central

Josh Allen says exactly what Bills' fans want to hear about Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems to be high on second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Mike Moraitis

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Keon Coleman.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Keon Coleman. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills need wide receiver Keon Coleman to take a big leap in Year 2, and based on what quarterback Josh Allen is saying, there's reason to be optimistic that will happen.

Coleman showed promise in 2024 with 29 receptions for 554 yards and four touchdowns, but it's safe to say the Bills were hoping for more after taking him early in the second round.

In fact, even Coleman expected more of himself.

"You want to know exactly what I see? When that [expletive] trash, you got to be better, simple as that," he said back in June when asked to evaluate his rookie season.

By all accounts, Coleman has garnered a fair amount of hype in his second training camp. Allen touched on Coleman's performance on Tuesday and said exactly what Bills fans want to hear.

Josh Allen and WRs
Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes through his unique handshake with Keon Coleman as the offense wraps up a practice period during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Absolutely," Allen replied when asked if he has seen Coleman take over in one-on-one situations during camp. "And that's what we're going to need from him during the season is to be a big guy. He's a big guy, so go out there and if teams want to play post-high man coverage, backside we've got to have a guy that can go and win.

"He has consistently done that this camp and still seeing a lot of growth in his game and just the nuance to playing the receiver position and doing the things that we're asking him to do. He's taking it in stride right now and he's having a really good camp."

The Bills are currently lacking a true No. 1 wide receiver. We still don't know what Coleman is and Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer are best suited as complementary targets in the passing game rather than No. 1 options.

With that being the case, Coleman is one of the most important players on the team entering 2025. If he can seize the role as the team's No. 1 target, it would provide a huge boost to Buffalo's passing attack and chances of competing in a tough AFC.

Keon Coleman (0)
Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
