Josh Allen says exactly what Bills' fans want to hear about Keon Coleman
The Buffalo Bills need wide receiver Keon Coleman to take a big leap in Year 2, and based on what quarterback Josh Allen is saying, there's reason to be optimistic that will happen.
Coleman showed promise in 2024 with 29 receptions for 554 yards and four touchdowns, but it's safe to say the Bills were hoping for more after taking him early in the second round.
In fact, even Coleman expected more of himself.
"You want to know exactly what I see? When that [expletive] trash, you got to be better, simple as that," he said back in June when asked to evaluate his rookie season.
By all accounts, Coleman has garnered a fair amount of hype in his second training camp. Allen touched on Coleman's performance on Tuesday and said exactly what Bills fans want to hear.
"Absolutely," Allen replied when asked if he has seen Coleman take over in one-on-one situations during camp. "And that's what we're going to need from him during the season is to be a big guy. He's a big guy, so go out there and if teams want to play post-high man coverage, backside we've got to have a guy that can go and win.
"He has consistently done that this camp and still seeing a lot of growth in his game and just the nuance to playing the receiver position and doing the things that we're asking him to do. He's taking it in stride right now and he's having a really good camp."
The Bills are currently lacking a true No. 1 wide receiver. We still don't know what Coleman is and Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer are best suited as complementary targets in the passing game rather than No. 1 options.
With that being the case, Coleman is one of the most important players on the team entering 2025. If he can seize the role as the team's No. 1 target, it would provide a huge boost to Buffalo's passing attack and chances of competing in a tough AFC.
