Unexpected status change for Josh Allen's anticipated NBC 'Today Show' appearance

Buffalo Bills' fans will have to wait to see their quarterback on the national morning show until a date TBD

Ralph Ventre

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NBC Sideline reporter, Melissa Stark interviews Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NBC Sideline reporter, Melissa Stark interviews Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The saga involving Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and NBC's Today Show has taken another unexpected turn.

First, it was erroneously presumed that Allen would appear on the national morning program on Monday, potentially coinciding with NBC's NFL schedule announcement. Later in the day, after lead play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico unveiled a Philadelphia Eagles' game on the Today Show, which did not include Allen, the network clarified that the Bills' field general would be making an appearance on Wednesday, May 14.

On Tuesday, however, NBC reportedly told its affiliate stations that Allen's planned appearance has been cancelled. WGRZ anchor Melissa Holmes, who was amongst the first to alert the public about the "Catching Up with Josh Allen" segment set for Wednesday, posted about the change in schedule on X.

"Soooooo, change of plans. We just learned Josh WON’T be on tomorrow. Sorry, #BillsMafia!" said Holmes, a host of Daybreak at Buffalo's NBC affiliate.

WGRZ meteorologist Kevin O'Neill noted, "NBC affiliates have been asked to delete tweets/promos mentioning Josh Allen on the Today Show Wednesday."

Josh Allen jumps
Bills Quarterback Josh Allen jumps over an Arizona player to score a touchdown in the end zone during the second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 8, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

O'Neill's post explains why the NBC Sports X account deleted its post from Tuesday afternoon, confirming Allen's appearance.

One has to think that NBC is working hard to get Allen secured for an appearance sometime in the near future. Coming off his NFL MVP season, the 28-year-old is set to marry pop culture icon Hailee Steinfeld, who starred in the recently-released blockbuster film "Sinners."

In addition to presumably talking details about his upcoming celebrity wedding, it's presumed NBC would want to use Allen to promote its Sunday Night Football schedule. The Bills played two SNF games last season. and are likely to make multiple appearances again in 2025. Rumors continue to swirl speculating Buffalo will open the Sunday night schedule by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Josh Allen interviewed
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (right) is interviewed by Pat McAfee on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

