Bills teammates hilariously roast Matt Prater after Sunday heroics
Last Wednesday, Matt Prater didn’t have a job in the NFL. On Sunday, he became a hero for the Buffalo Bills.
Prater, who is the oldest player to suit up for the Bills in a regular season game, was signed to fill in for an injured Tyler Bass. He was able to do that by connecting on every field goal and extra point attempt, including a 32-yard game-winner with no time on the clock.
The unlikely hero said he didn’t know many of his teammates before the game, and it appears the teammates weren’t sure who he was either.
Following the game, multiple Bills had hilarious takes on his arrival. Rookie tight end Jackson Hawes said he wasn’t trying to “take a shot at his age,” but thought Prater was a new coach.
"He walks into the special teams meeting and I thought we got a new coach. Then I'm like oh that's Matt Prater"
Hawes wasn’t alone in thinking he was a coach, with wide receiver Khalil Shakir saying he had the same thought, before adding “he’s just a great dude.”
The best comment, unsurprisingly, came from left tackle Dion Dawkins, who didn’t mind taking shots at age.
”The oldest guy in the world, ain’t he? Shoot I’m thankful for him,” Dawkins said.
“Keep your old ass with the Bills.”
Dawkins isn’t alone in his feelings, as Bills Mafia will be happy to see Prater stick around, especially if he keeps drilling every kick right down the middle.
