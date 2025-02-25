Commanders' former first-round draft pick potentially available to Bills
It's not everyday a seasoned defensive tackle with a first-round pedigree becomes available on the market, but such a situation is reportedly developing with the Washington Commanders.
With the Buffalo Bills seemingly searching for salary cap-friendly upgrades along the defensive line, team brass is most likely keeping an eye on Commanders' defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Buffalo's front four was unable to consistently generate pressure on the opposing passer, and help could be on the way this offseason.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport cited sources that the Commanders "have had trade conversations centered around Pro Bowl DL Jonathan Allen."
"Washington plans to do right by the player & Allen’s camp is involved in helping him land at the right spot — either via trade or free agency," said Rapoport in an X post on Tuesday.
Doing "right by the player" suggests the Commanders will either let Allen pick the trade partner or simply release him and make him available to sign with a contender.
The 30-year-old Allen has both the size (6'3" 300 lbs) and the experience (8 seasons) that could help the Bills' defensive front. He has played both inside and outside along the line, totaling 109 appearances (108 starts).
The 2017 first-round draft pick has spent his entire career with Washington since being selected at No. 17 overall out of Alabama. Allen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has recorded 42.0 sacks and 118 quarterback hits for the Commanders.
A torn pectoral muscle derailed Allen's 2024 season in October. With the injury being less severe than initially feared, he returned after 2.5 months on the shelf and was available for Washington's postseason run to the NFC Championship Game. In eight regular season games last fall, the defensive tackle totaled 19 tackles and 3.0 sacks.
As Rapoport noted, Allen has one year remaining on his contract at $15 million. It's presumed that his new team will want to reduce that price tag.
