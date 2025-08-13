Kyle Brandt: Bills QB Josh Allen ahead of Peyton Manning’s early career pace
Early Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills put their biggest offseason storyline to bed as they agreed to terms with running back James Cook on a four-year contract extension.
Cook can earn up to $48 million, which seems like a fair amount for both sides. Still, he plays a position that’s arguably the easiest to replace, meaning there will still be critics who oppose the deal. Kyle Brandt, however, says they had to make this move for Josh Allen.
RELATED: James Cook extension caps off Bills' $637 million spending spree on homegrown players
The Good Morning Football host said Buffalo needs to have Cook in order to make the Super Bowl, stating that Allen would have to do far too much on his own without Cook. While discussing the future for Allen and Cook, Brandt brought up an interesting nugget, Allen is actually ahead of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s early career pace despite having less help.
Allen is entering year eight and has made two trips to the AFC Championship Game. At this same point in Manning’s career, he had made it to one.
Brandt also stated that Manning had Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne in the huddle with him, which is more talent than Allen has to work with. That’s a huge testament to the talent Buffalo’s quarterback possesses.
Still, no one can win it all alone. Thankfully, he won’t have to thanks to Cook’s new deal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI