5 eligible Bills worthy of increased discussion for Hall of Fame enshrinement
They are one of the original eight franchises that made up the American Football League in 1960.
These days, however, the Buffalo Bills are more known for what they haven’t been able to do.
Still, this is a proud franchise that captured back-to-back AFL titles in 1964 and ’65. While the team has not won a Super Bowl championship, they remain the only team to play on Super Sunday four consecutive years.
The subject here is individual success. The team has its share of Pro Football Hall of Famers such as guard Billy Shaw, and modern stars such as quarterback Jim Kelly, defensive end Bruce Smith, running back Thurman Thomas, and wide receiver Andre Reed.
Below are five standout players who spent the majority of their careers with the Bills and probably deserve a little more chatter when it comes to their chances of being enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
5 — G Ruben Brown
It’s hard to fathom how a player that’s earned nine Pro Bowl invitations in his 13 NFL seasons hasn’t been a serious candidate for Hall of Fame honors. Guard Ruben Brown was the 14th overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft. The University of Pittsburgh product was a 16-game starter as a rookie, and missed only eight games in nine seasons in Orchard Park.
Brown was named to eight straight Pro Bowls from 1996-2003, and earned another invite with the Bears in 2006. He was part of five playoff teams with Buffalo (3) and Chicago (2)—playing in Super Bowl XLI.
4 — LB Cornelius Bennett
He was the second overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft by the Colts, and concluded his career with a two-year stint with the team. Former University of Alabama star linebacker Cornelius Bennett wound up with the Bills in 1987 via a three-way trade that involved Buffalo, the Rams, and Indianapolis (who got Eric Dickerson in the deal).
Bennett spent his first nine seasons with the Bills, part of the club’s four Super Bowl teams, and earned five Pro Bowl invitations. He finished his 14-year NFL career with 71.5 sacks, 31 forced fumbles, and 33 takeaways—returning two for scores.
3 — QB Jack Kemp
Quarterback Jack Kemp was one of the Bills’ early stars. He was drafted by the Lions in 1957, and had stints with several NFL teams and the CFL before joining the AFL’s Chargers in 1960. After two-plus seasons with the Bolts, Kemp wound up shuffling off to Buffalo.
He guided the Bills to the postseason four consecutive years from 1963-66, and led the franchise to championships in 1964 and 1965. The rules were different back then, and Kemp never had a season when he threw more touchdown passes than interceptions. But his leadership skills were renowned.
2 — LB Mike Stratton
University of Tennessee linebacker Mike Stratton was the 100th overall pick in the 1962 AFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. The 6’3”, 244-pound defender played a dozen seasons (11 with the Bills), and was a terror early in his career. From 1963-68, he was named to six straight AFL All-Star teams, and earned First Team All-Pro honors three times (1964-66) over that span.
Stratton totaled a combined 21 interceptions and 31.5 sacks in 12 years with the Bills and Chargers. He was also a part of the franchise’s two American Football League championship teams in 1964 and ’65.
1 — C Kent Hull
Center Kent Hull’s pro football career began in the USFL, and he eventually wound up in Buffalo. The Bills signed him in 1986 on the same day they agreed to terms with QB Jim Kelly. He played in 170 regular-season games with Marv Levy’s club, making 169 starts, and also played and started 19 postseason contests—including four Super Bowls.
Hull was named to the Pro Bowl three times, and earned First Team All-Pro recognition in 1990 and ’91. He passed away in 2011 at the age of 50. “I'm so, so saddened,” said Levy. “I coached for 47 years, and he honestly was one of the very most memorable individuals who was my privilege to coach.”
