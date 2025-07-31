Buffalo Bills have dismal history in NFL's Hall of Fame Game
The Buffalo Bills participated on multiple occasions, but they have never won the Hall of Fame Game since the summertime tradition began in 1962.
When football fans tune in to Thursday's primetime exhibition, which will feature the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, they may be wondering when, and how often, the Bills have played in Canton.
It's been more than one decade since Buffalo earned the HOF Game spotlight, but fans around America will still have plenty of opportunities to get their fill of the Bills in the coming months.
Not only are the Bills featured in five standalone primetime windows throughout the regular season, including the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup, the team is also hosting HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary series for the first time in franchise history.
Then, there's more as the Bills have been written into the script of Hallmark Channel's upcoming holiday film — "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."
Bills' HOF Game History
It's been 11 years since the Bills kicked off the entire NFL Preseason schedule in the annual Hall of Fame Game with their 2014 appearance being the fourth in franchise history.
The Hall chose to feature the Bills and the New York Giants that summer to coincide with the enshrinements of wide receiver Andre Reed and defensive end Michael Strahan. The Giants won an ugly 17-13 decision with former Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib throwing for 139 yards and one touchdown. For the Bills, former first-round pick EJ Manuel went 2-of-7 passing for 19 yards in an uninspiring performance.
Prior to their 2014 appearance, the Bills were featured in the 2009 preseason opener with defensive end Bruce Smith and founder Ralph C. Wilson Jr. getting their Gold Jackets. As for the game, the Titans jumped out to a 21-3 lead on the strength of Kerry Collins and Vince Young's passing performances and held on for a 21-18 win over Buffalo.
The Bills first appeared in the Hall of Fame Game back in 1974, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals, 21-13. They did not return again until 1989 when the Washington Redskins posted a 31-6 victory.
Bills' All-Time HOF Game Results
2014 — Giants 17, Bills 13 (Aug. 3)
2009 — Titans 21, Bills 18 (Aug. 9)
1989 — Redskins 31, Bills 6 (Aug. 5)
1974 — Cardinals 21, Bills 13 (Jul. 27)
