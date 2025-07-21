All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 10-6
We've made it to the Top 10 of the all-time Buffalo Bills' players list.
This group of five represents the decade of the '70s, the Super Bowl era, and playoff drought years. It shouldn't surprise anyone, though, that three of the five are from the Super Bowl days. This will spark some debate, too. A debate that continues to rage on between a couple of wide receivers, one who's a Hall of Famer and another who should be. Let's get to it.
Here is the 10th installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 10 to 6.
10 — Cornelius Bennett, LB (1987-95)
Bennett was the number two overall pick in the 1987 draft by the Indianapolis Colts, but contract talks didn't work out, and Bills' general manager Bill Polian executed a trade that brought Bennett to the Bills midway through the 1987 season. The Bills' defense got an instant boost. Bennett recorded 52.5 career sacks and 793 tackles. He was named to five Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 1988. He also finished fourth and sixth in Defensive Player of the Year in 1988 and 1991, respectively.
9 — Darryl Talley, LB (1983-94)
In 12 seasons with the Bills, Talley totaled over 1,100 tackles but was named to only two Pro Bowls in his career and was never named to any All-Pro teams, yet he was one of the single most important pieces of the Bills' defenses during the Super Bowl. His leadership was vital and was the glue that helped keep all those superstars on the same page.
8 — Andre Reed, WR (1985-99)
Reed might be the greatest hidden draft gem in Bills history. Drafted in the fourth round, Reed went on to have a Hall of Fame Career. He finished with 941 receptions, 13,095 yards, and 86 touchdowns, all are Bills records. Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
7 — Joe Delamielleure, OG (1973-79, 85)
Delamielleure is the number one offensive lineman in Bills history. He was drafted in the first round of the 1973 draft and played for the Bills for eight seasons. During that time, he was named to five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pros, and two second-team All-Pros. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2003.
6 — Eric Moulds, WR (1996-2005)
Moulds is in the debate for the top wide receiver in Bills history, and a case can be made for number one. Reed statistically has the numbers, but when factoring in Moulds' numbers, second in yards, receptions, and touchdowns, with the fact he played with a revolving door of starting quarterbacks, there is a case for Moulds.
