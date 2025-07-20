All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 20-11
Now we're getting into the nitty gritty of the All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100.
There are at least a couple of players on this section of the list who will create some discourse and argument, but that's the fun of making these rankings. Not everyone will agree, and most will not. The James Cook contract situation is an prime example of the fans being in disagreement. Just wait until you see who is at No. 20, guarantee there will be some fans who will not be happy with it.
Still, the next 10 players on the list are some of the greatest to ever suit up for the Bills. You can argue their placement, but you'd be arguing with a wall if you said they aren't great players during their time with the Bills. So, with that, let's get into it.
Here is the ninth installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 20 to 11.
20 — Stephon Gilmore (2012-16)
19 — Stefon Diggs (2020-23)
Gilmore's accolades didn't pile up until after he left Buffalo, but that's not because he wasn't still one of the best in the league. The Bills' failures during that time were the biggest reason for Gilmore's lack of recognition. Still, he earned one Pro Bowl with the Bills in 2016.
Some fans will say that Diggs is the greatest wide receiver to play in a Bills uniform, and the numbers are impressive. He recorded more than 1,100 yards in all four of his seasons, which also included 37 touchdown receptions. It's a four-year stretch that includes four Pro Bowl appearances and first and second-team All-Pro.
18 — Billy Shaw (1961-69)
17 — Kent Hull (1986-96)
Shaw is one of the best offensive linemen in Bills history. He is the only player in the NFL Hall of Fame who played his entire career in the AFL. In nine seasons with the Bills, he earned eight Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pros. Hull is the best center to ever play in Buffalo, which included an astounding 169 starts. He was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl three times and was named to two first-team All-Pros and two second-team All-Pros.
16 — Micah Hyde (2017-24)
15 — Fred Smerlas (1979-92)
Hyde may be the single biggest factor in the Bills' resurgence that began in 2017. Hyde brought a leadership that was sorely needed, and in his first season with the Bills, he recorded five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and 82 tackles. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors that season. He was also named to the second-team All-Pro in 2021. Smerlas finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 1980 and was a five-time Pro Bowl player. He also earned first and second team All-Pro honors in 1982 and 1983, respectively.
14 — Elbert Dubenion (1960-68)
13 — Butch Byrd (1964-71)
Dubenion was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns of the NFL in 1959, but Dubenion opted to sign with the Bills in the AFL. He was one of the original members of the inaugural 1960 team. He earned two second-team All-Pros, as well as Pro Bowl honors once. It's been more than 55 years since Dubenion played, but he still ranks fifth in receiving yards (5,294) and touchdowns (35), while ranking 11th in receptions (294).
Byrd is one of the top corners in Bills history. In seven seasons in Buffalo, he recorded 40 interceptions, a Bills record that still stands today. His five interceptions returned for a touchdown tie the Bills' mark. Byrd earned five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pros, and one second-team All-Pro.
12 — London Fletcher (2002-06)
11 — Jack Kemp (1962-67, 69)
Fletcher is another example of a great player during the Bills' drought era. The Bills had a hard time keeping the great ones on the roster, but in his time with the Bills, he never had a season with fewer than 133 tackles and was the leader of those Bills defenses. Kemp is the only quarterback in Bills history to lead the team to league titles, winning back-to-back AFL championships in 1964 and 1965. He also led them to a third consecutive AFL championship, but in a losing effort. In his seven seasons in Buffalo, Kemp earned four Pro Bowls and one first-team and second-team All-Pro.
