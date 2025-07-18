All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 40-31
Here we are starting the Top 40 of our Top 100 All-Time Bills' Players countdown.
This 10-member group includes two of the Bills' top quarterbacks, as well as two of the most dominant pass rush specialists in Bills' history. We also have one of the largest humans to ever suit up for the Buffalo on the list.
Additionally, we included a couple of skill position players.
Here is the sixth installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 40 to 31.
40 — Tony Greene, DB (1971-79)
39 — Joe Cribbs, RB (1980-85)
Greene was an incredibly versatile defensive back, playing both corner and safety at various times throughout his career. He earned All-Pro honors in 1974 and a Pro Bowl in 1977. Cribbs was fantastic, earning Pro Bowl honors in three of his five seasons in Buffalo, while rushing for more than 1,000 yards three times.
38 — Joe Ferguson, QB (1973-84)
37 — Mario Williams, DE (2012-15)
Ferguson ranks third in Bills' history in completions (2188) and touchdowns (181). He is also second in passing yards (27,590). Williams was a huge free agent signing in 2012, and he didn't disappoint. In just four seasons in Buffalo, Williams recorded 43 sacks, which ranks ninth in Bills' history. He earned All-Pro honors and was selected for two Pro Bowls during his Bills career.
36 — Stew Barber, OL (1961-69)
35 — Lee Evans, WR (2004-11)
Stew Barber was part of a dominant Bills offensive line that helped the Bills win two AFL titles. He was named to five Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a second-team All-Pro. Evans ranks third in Bills history with 5,934 yards receiving and 43 touchdowns. He is sixth in team history with 377 receptions.
34 — Will Wolford, OT (1986-92)
33 — Ted Washington, DT (1995-2000)
Wolford joined the Bills in 1986 and was an immediate starter he moved to left tackle in 1987, where he remained and became one of the best in the league. He earned Pro Bowl honors with the Bills in 1990 and 1992. Washington was a mountain of a man, and anchored the Bills' 3-4 defense that dominated and led to a number one defensive ranking in 1999. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro.
32 — Drew Bledsoe, QB (2002-04)
31 — Aaron Schobel, DE (2001-09)
Bledsoe only played three seasons in Buffalo, yet he ranks sixth in Bills history in passing yards and touchdowns. He was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl in 2002. Schobel is one of the best defensive ends to play for the Bills, recording 78 sacks, which ranks second in team history, behind only Hall of Famer Bruce Smith. Schobel earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2006 and was a two-time Pro Bowler.
