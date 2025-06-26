Bills QB Josh Allen leads the NFL in total TDs since 2022, and it’s not close
After another sensational season at the helm for the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen took home 2024 NFL MVP award.
This came after he threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdown passes. He added another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, making him one of the most productive players in the entire league.
MORE: Bills' legend shockingly kept off NFL Top 25 all-time players list
While this was his first MVP award, it was far from the first time Allen put up video game numbers. The seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft has been dominating the league for years, evidenced by the fact that he has a massive lead over every other quarterback when combining passing and rushing touchdowns since 2022.
Over those three seasons, Allen has 126 total touchdowns, which is 21 more than Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts is second, with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals tied for third.
Allen has all the stats to prove he’s one of the best to ever play the game, but his sole focus is on winning a title. Two of the three names to join him on that list have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, so he knows he has the talent. Now it’s time to put it all together.
