Josh Allen's MVP win should push Bills GM Brandon Beane for 2025 extension
You did it, Josh Allen. You have joined elite company in NFL history.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback became the franchise's first player to win league MVP since Thurman Thomas in 1991. He was also the first player to do so as a second-team All-Pro selection since John Elway in 1987.
As unexpected as it may seem, players like Drew Brees, Jerry Rice, nor Gale Sayers ever won the league's top honor. And 29 former MVP winners are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so that's a strong indication of where Allen's career may take him.
That's why Brandon Beane should make it a priority to extend Allen this offseason and get ahead of his value ballooning even higher than it is.
Allen has already lifted the Bills to five straight AFC East titles, two conference championship games, and an 83-40 record (including the playoffs) across seven seasons. And although his 2021 extension for $258 million took care of the Wyoming product, he is still playing on one of the most team-friendly deals in sports.
For perspective, Allen's $43 million average annual value ranks 14th in the NFL, trailing Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, and Kirk Cousins. None of them are two-time All-Pro selections, let alone league MVP winners, like Allen.
And who is to say the 2024 season is the last time Allen wins the MVP? He has finished in the top five of votes on three other occasions and appears to have his whole career ahead of him as he turns 29 in May.
According to Spotrac, Allen's current deal is the fifth-best value among NFL QBs, and his potential extension is projected to come in at four years for $240.53 million ($60.13 million AAV). This AAV figure would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the game.
So, if Beane operates the way we have seen him do so in years past, he will ensure Allen gets his new deal before the 2025 season kicks off. It could wind up costing many more pennies in the end if not.
