Bills' fan favorite returning to All-Pro form at training camp

The Buffalo Bills' longest tenured defensive player has been putting on a show this far at St. John Fisher University

Alex Brasky

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It’s Matt Milano’s time to shine.

Coming off of two consecutive seasons in which his impact was limited due to injury, the Buffalo Bills' linebacker enters the 2025 campaign with a vengeance, ready to return to his All-Pro form.

Milano turned 31 years old on Monday, but during Tuesday’s practice, Day 6 of training camp, the veteran linebacker displayed shades of the Matt Milano of old.

At the start of team drills, Milano made a splash play, reading the eyes of quarterback Josh Allen before backtracking to make an impressive interception that took away a reception from tight end Dalton Kincaid. It was a vintage burst from the former All-Pro, who has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the offseason and training camp.

Milano sustained two debilitating injuries to his leg and bicep, which impacted his availability during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. But to begin the 2025 season, he seems to have bounced back in a big way as he appears set to return to form. The veteran’s burst and athleticism, along with his confidence, have all been impressive over the first six days of camp at St. John Fisher University.

The Bills are dealing with injuries at the linebacker position, with Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Dorian Williams (calf) both missing the past several practices due to their respective ailments, making Milano’s presence even more critical moving forward.

Matt Milano pulls in a pass during interception drills
Bills linebacker Matt Milano pulls in a pass during interception drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

