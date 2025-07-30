Bills' fan favorite returning to All-Pro form at training camp
It’s Matt Milano’s time to shine.
Coming off of two consecutive seasons in which his impact was limited due to injury, the Buffalo Bills' linebacker enters the 2025 campaign with a vengeance, ready to return to his All-Pro form.
Milano turned 31 years old on Monday, but during Tuesday’s practice, Day 6 of training camp, the veteran linebacker displayed shades of the Matt Milano of old.
At the start of team drills, Milano made a splash play, reading the eyes of quarterback Josh Allen before backtracking to make an impressive interception that took away a reception from tight end Dalton Kincaid. It was a vintage burst from the former All-Pro, who has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the offseason and training camp.
Milano sustained two debilitating injuries to his leg and bicep, which impacted his availability during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. But to begin the 2025 season, he seems to have bounced back in a big way as he appears set to return to form. The veteran’s burst and athleticism, along with his confidence, have all been impressive over the first six days of camp at St. John Fisher University.
The Bills are dealing with injuries at the linebacker position, with Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Dorian Williams (calf) both missing the past several practices due to their respective ailments, making Milano’s presence even more critical moving forward.
