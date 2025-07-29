Max Hairston's 'non-contact' practice injury has Bills' teammates feeling 'sick'
The more information that becomes available, the more serious the injury appears to be.
Buffalo Bills' cornerback Maxwell Hairston, a first-round rookie, went down to the turf during defensive back drills at training camp on Tuesday.
After an on-field evaluation on his right knee, Hairston eventually rose to his feet and had what appeared to be an emotional exchange with teammates Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White before gingerly walking out of practice with a trainer at his side.
Following practice, two revelations emerged, and neither provided reason for optimism.
While speaking to reporters in a scrum, veteran cornerback Dane Jackson called it a "non-contact" injury.
"A freaky little trip-up. I can't really describe it," said Jackson.
It's the "non-contact" element that creates a ton of worry, considering it can be a sign for a potential season-ending ACL tear.
The fact that Hairston's teammates appeared somewhat emotional, following the stability test on knee, suggests the initial result was not encouraging.
Jackson also mentioned that the team held a prayer for Hairston at the conclusion of practice.
Meanwhile, Benford sounded somewhat somber while speaking to reporters.
"I'm sick about that," said Benford.
Over the past few months, Benford has seemingly become a mentor for the 21-year-old Hairston. White has also provided veteran leadership to the youngster despite having to compete against him for the starting CB2 spot.
RELATED: Bills' injuries mounting five practices into training camp with 12 on shelf
After practice, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane made an appearance on Sirius XM Radio. He didn't have much information to provide, only saying that it was "getting checked out."
Maybe, it doesn't wind up being as bad as initially feared, but there is clearly a sense of worry for Hairston throughout the Bills' locker room.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —