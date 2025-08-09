Maxwell Hairston injury update: Buffalo Bills top rookie shows off major progress
On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants will face off in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
One player who won't be on the field for this one, or possibly for any preseason game, is rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston. The Kentucky product suffered a knee injury during training camp, which was initially feared to be rather serious.
RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen steals the show while earning new nickname, 'Stache Allen'
Hairston escaped any significant injury, but was still going to be sidelined for several weeks with an LCL sprain. He was walking on crutches, but during pregame warm-ups, Hairston was seen without the crutches and was in great spirits.
Seeing Hairston make progress is huge for the Bills, who need his speed in the secondary. That said, he lost valuable time, and as head coach Sean McDermott said, he's going to be behind when he gets back on the field.
Buffalo is fortunate to have veteran Tre'Davious White back, after he spent 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. He's been excelling in camp and can start opposite Christian Benford, which means Hairston doesn't have to rush back.
Still, the earlier he can return, the better, and it's a positive sign seeing him move without the crutches.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —