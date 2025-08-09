Bills QB Josh Allen steals the show while earning new nickname, 'Stache Allen'
Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen turned heads earlier this week when he arrived at Buffalo Bills practice sporting a new look.
The eighth-year veteran was rocking a full beard, but decided to shave down to the mustache. Not everyone can pull off this look, but Allen had no issues.
For more proof that he can rock it, you can check out the swag 'Stache Allen' displayed while arriving at Highmark Stadium.
One of the featured athletes in the team's 'Hard Knocks' series, Allen is sure to draw more attention with the bold new style.
We'll have to watch it from the sidelines, however, since Allen won't play in this one, with backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky getting the start instead. It's not uncommon for starters, especially those of Allen's pedigree, to sit out in the preseason. There's no reason to expose such stars to injury during games that don't count.
Trubisky has a chance to lock up his spot as the No. 2 quarterback, although Mike White has been impressive during camp.
