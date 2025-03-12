What has the Bills accomplished so far in free agency?
The Bills sure know how to add fireworks to what many have believed to be a slow free agency for the team.
Looking back at all the moves Buffalo has made this offseason, one of the team's first moves was securing wide receiver Khalil Shakir to a four-year, $60.2 million contract with $32 million guaranteed. This set up a chain of contract extensions also being given to linebacker Terrel Bernard and edge rusher Greg Rousseau.
Two days before the start of free agency, the Bills signed their long-time long snapper, Reid Ferguson, to a four-year contract extension. The deal would keep Ferguson in Buffalo through the 2029 season.
That all led up to Sunday, where two more massive moves were made, starting with the release of pass rusher Von Miller. Releasing Miller opened up $8.4 million in cap space. That opened the door for Josh Allen to land his historical six-year, $330 million extension that included an NFL record $250 million guaranteed.
The tampering period began on at noon ET, and Buffalo kicked off with two former Chargers joining the team. Wide receiver Josh Palmer getting first honors in a three-year, $36 million deal. Pass rusher Michael Hoecht was next with a three-year deal worth $24 million.
Day two of free agency got off to a slower start with the Bills focused on bringing back players who were on the roster last year. Running back Darrynton Evans and Ty Johnson reached new deals with Buffalo. Fullback Reggie Gilliam also re-signed to the Bills on a new contract.
General manager Brandon Beane hit a late-game buzzer with the flashy signing of five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. The Bills will land Bosa with a one-year, $12.6 million deal worth up to just under $16 million with incentives.
Players and teams are allowed to sign contracts at the start of the league year, Wednesday 4 p.m. ET.
