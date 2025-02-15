Josh Allen's college coach uses old QB film to inspire current MSU players
A bit more than a week ago, Josh Allen stood on the stage at NFL Honors in New Orleans and accepted the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. The honor highlighted a rise to greatness that undoubtedly stunned the many draftniks who labeled the No. 7 overall selection as a "boom-or-bust" prospect in 2018.
Allen has been an underdog since he came out of high school in Firebaugh, California, unranked and unstarred on all the big recruiting websites. He wound up at Reedley College — a junior college — and played well enough to attract the attention of a single Division I FBS program — Wyoming.
Brent Vigen, now Montana State's head coach, was Wyoming's offensive coordinator at the time and he recently spoke to Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News about Allen's evolution.
“The fact we came across him and gave him the opportunity that was a big catalyst, I’m fortunate our paths crossed,” Vigen told Halloran. “Knowing where he was at – wow, that’s 10 years ago now – that’s a tribute to him.”
Vigen is so proud of Allen that uses the MVP's journey to inspire young players on their individual developmental paths by showing them film cuts of the quarterback's first scrimmage at Wyoming in 2015.
Allen's rise from unheralded recruit to NFL MVP has been one of determination, faith and a commitment to grow. A message that Vigen continues to deliver to young players today. As for Allen and the Bills, no doubt they're plan is to ride that philosophy all the way to the Super Bowl.
