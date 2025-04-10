National outlet show concerns over particular Bills position group entering NFL Draft
This offseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to address most of their significant roster needs, but they still face some questions heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Buffalo focused on retaining the young talent currently on the roster with extensions while also bringing in new talent to put the pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills extended key players like Josh Allen, Christian Benford, Khalil Shakir, and Greg Rousseau. They also signed new players like Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, Joshua Palmer, and Joey Bosa.
These moves were designed to set them up with the draft strategy of adding depth to an already Super Bowl-contending team. Are there still positions that Buffalo needs to fill in the starting lineup, though?
PFF's Bradley Locker published his article on Thursday, describing the state of each of the 32 NFL franchises, including their starting lineup needs and positions that need depth. Locker has the Bills focused on cornerback for starter needs and depths need are three positions: defensive line, linebacker, and running back.
"Cornerback was arguably Buffalo’s largest void going into the offseason, and that black hole has only widened following the team's decision to trade Kaiir Elam and not re-sign Rasul Douglas. The Bills’ current projected CB2 next to Christian Benford is Brandon Codrington, who recorded only a 50.5 PFF coverage grade last season. Simply put, Buffalo cannot go into 2025 without massively upgrading that room."
"Although general manager Brandon Beane inked Larry Ogunjobi this offseason, he’ll be suspended for the first six games of the year and the Bills still need better run-stopping interior defenders. Inside linebacker is another question mark on defense, given that Matt Milano has played just 544 combined snaps over the past two seasons and both Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams posted 58.5 PFF overall grades or lower. If the Bills know they won't extend James Cook, then they could find a successor via an extremely deep running back class."
Benford's extension was a big step forward for the secondary as the Bills needed to address the future. The team also signed Dane Jackson in free agency to give them depth, but that has not been enough to address the starting lineup. Taron Johnson would be the other cornerback who could start as he has a starting cornerback for the Bills over the last two years.
With Ogunjobi and Hoecht suspended for six games to start the season, the Bills will need to draft depth on the defensive line to hold down the fort until they return. Bosa's addition should help off the edges, but the defensive line's interior needs to support Ed Oliver.
Cook's situation has taken on a life of its own, from his $15 million annual demand to putting his house up for sale. Buffalo's backfield is uncertain, which could force the team to draft a running back in the early to mid-rounds.
The 2025 NFL Draft could be the key to make this season a make or break year for the Bills to get over the hump to appear in the Super Bowl and win it all.
