NFL analyst makes huge prediction for Bills in 2025

The Buffalo Bills are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL in 2025, but one analyst doubles down on that idea.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass, warming up before the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass, warming up before the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills were just two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history this past season.

However, the Bills' hopes were once again foisted by their archnemesis Kansas City Chiefs. That being said, a new season is always around the corner, and that provides hope that the Bills may finally be able to break out of the Chiefs' shadow, take over the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr not only predicts that the Bills will make it to the big game in Santa Clara next year, but that they will win it all for the first time in franchise history.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bills will win Super Bowl LX. No longer the league’s most unfortunate souls, Buffalo will miraculously avenge its four Super Bowl losses with a dominant run through next year’s postseason, securing a title in the league’s all-important 60th Super Bowl. Their opponent? The 49ers, playing at home in Levi’s Stadium," Orr writes.

Winning a Super Bowl against the Niners in their own stadium would be epic, especially for California native Josh Allen, who would cement his status among the greatest quarterbacks ever with his first ring.

There will be a lot of obstacles between now and Super Bowl LX, but the Bills should have just as good of a shot as anyone to claim victory next season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

