NFL analyst makes huge prediction for Bills in 2025
The Buffalo Bills were just two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history this past season.
However, the Bills' hopes were once again foisted by their archnemesis Kansas City Chiefs. That being said, a new season is always around the corner, and that provides hope that the Bills may finally be able to break out of the Chiefs' shadow, take over the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr not only predicts that the Bills will make it to the big game in Santa Clara next year, but that they will win it all for the first time in franchise history.
"The Bills will win Super Bowl LX. No longer the league’s most unfortunate souls, Buffalo will miraculously avenge its four Super Bowl losses with a dominant run through next year’s postseason, securing a title in the league’s all-important 60th Super Bowl. Their opponent? The 49ers, playing at home in Levi’s Stadium," Orr writes.
Winning a Super Bowl against the Niners in their own stadium would be epic, especially for California native Josh Allen, who would cement his status among the greatest quarterbacks ever with his first ring.
There will be a lot of obstacles between now and Super Bowl LX, but the Bills should have just as good of a shot as anyone to claim victory next season.