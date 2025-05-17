Bills Central

NFL insider predicts Bills finish 2025 with shockingly low number of wins

Somehow, the Buffalo Bills are being predicted to win fewer games than last year despite a favorable schedule.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Looking to win the AFC East for the sixth year in a row, the Buffalo Bills find themselves facing a favorable schedule in 2025.

Buffalo has the second-easiest schedule in the AFC, with only the New England Patriots securing a better draw. Compare that to 2024 when they had the 10th toughest schedule in the league, and the Bills could be in line for a superior campaign.

That's not how ESPN's Mike Clay sees it, however. Clay released an in-depth season projection for all 32 teams covering nearly everything imaginable. Clay predicts statistics for the entire roster and rankings for positional groups.

He also has a win projection, which is 11.8 for the Bills this season.

Clay has them third in the NFL, but that still feels low given the Bills' 13-4 record in 2024 while facing a tougher slate of opponents.

Kentucky Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kentucky Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo has also improved their defense immensely through the NFL draft — plus with the addition of Joey Bosa in free agency.

That's why a projection under 12 games feels surprisingly low.

Randy Gurzi
