NFL insider predicts Bills finish 2025 with shockingly low number of wins
Looking to win the AFC East for the sixth year in a row, the Buffalo Bills find themselves facing a favorable schedule in 2025.
Buffalo has the second-easiest schedule in the AFC, with only the New England Patriots securing a better draw. Compare that to 2024 when they had the 10th toughest schedule in the league, and the Bills could be in line for a superior campaign.
That's not how ESPN's Mike Clay sees it, however. Clay released an in-depth season projection for all 32 teams covering nearly everything imaginable. Clay predicts statistics for the entire roster and rankings for positional groups.
He also has a win projection, which is 11.8 for the Bills this season.
Clay has them third in the NFL, but that still feels low given the Bills' 13-4 record in 2024 while facing a tougher slate of opponents.
Buffalo has also improved their defense immensely through the NFL draft — plus with the addition of Joey Bosa in free agency.
That's why a projection under 12 games feels surprisingly low.
