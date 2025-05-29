NFL analyst names Bills' $55 million decision as favorite offseason move for Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills did right by superstar quarterback Josh Allen earlier this offseason when the team extended his contract.
Allen still had four years remaining on his previous deal but was given a new six-year, $330 million deal that overrides the aforementioned contract.
The deal also included a whopping $250 million guaranteed, which set a new NFL record, surpassing Cleveland Browns signal-caller, Deshaun Watson.
The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player now ranks second in total value among quarterbacks, and he's tied for second in annual average at $55 million.
In a recent article naming his favorite offseason move for each team, The Athletic's Mike Sando lauded the Bills for giving Allen what is a well-deserved extension.
"Keeping quarterback Josh Allen happy on an extension worth $55 million per year, well below the $60 million threshold set by Dak Prescott, affirmed that the relationship between the team and its franchise quarterback remains strong," Sando wrote.
"Buffalo was under no obligation to redo a deal that had four years remaining, but in a market where keeping superstars comes with some additional challenges, the Bills’ thinking appeared proactive," Sando added. "Allen is everything for Buffalo."
No argument there. Allen is the face of the franchise and once again proved how valuable he was in 2024.
The former first-round pick elevated his game even more and kept the Bills elite, even though expectations had Buffalo taking a step back after significant turnover during the offseason.
As Sando points out, not only were the Bills able to keep Allen happy, they did so without surpassing the $60 million per year Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting, which is certainly an added bonus.
Allen has achieved quite a bit during his time in the NFL but will look to accomplish the biggest goal in 2025, which is winning a Super Bowl. Doing so would no doubt cement Allen's legacy.
