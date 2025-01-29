Why ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says Bills are 'intrigued' regarding Amari Cooper's free agency fate
The Bills picked up Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns halfway through the season. Over the next eight regular season games and three playoff games, Cooper proved to be a capable, if underused, wide receiver with 26 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns -- good for a 68.3 PFF grade. But given Cooper prolific history and potential price tag, it left many wondering if Cooper is worth keeping.
While Cooper's made it clear he doesn't care about stats - he simply wants to win - it appears that the Bills are also interested in his possible return.. In ranking the NFL's top free agents of 2025, and listing Cooper at #18 overall and the third best wide receiver, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contends that the Bills are definitely "intrigued" at the possibility of a Cooper return,
"The Bills have been happy with Cooper, despite low production compared with past seasons," Fowler wrote. "He has been a good team player in Buffalo, and the Bills are intrigued by getting him into a full offseason program with quarterback Josh Allen."
It's clear that Cooper, at age 31, is showing signs of wear and tear. He may not be the same guy who can go off for 200+ yards a game anymore. But it doesn't appear that's what the Bills need as they develop rookie WR Keon Coleman, the emergence of Khalil Shakir, and their "everybody eats" philosophy.
And it's not like Cooper is done. He's a highly-ranked free agent because he's still got gas left in the tank.
Cooper has fit right into the Bills team-first mentality - the rare wide receiver who truly doesn't seem to care about the number of targets he sees or catches he makes. He just wants to win. It remains to be seen where he'll end up in 2025 but Buffalo is certainly smart to be intrigued.