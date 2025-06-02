Buffalo Bills have added 'summer breakout candidate' for Josh Allen to target
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has made a variety of roster moves this offseason, both through free agency and the draft, to help bolster a championship caliber team.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine identified every team's most important position battle and breakout candidate, both of which are directly linked to Beane's moves over the past few months.
Most Important Position Battle to Watch: Cornerback
One of the team's biggest roster questions is determining who will start across from Christian Benford in 2025. Veterans Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson returned to Buffalo via free agency, while Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong were both 2025 draft selections in the first and sixth round.
Ballentine writes, "Ideally, Hairston would be able to win the job as a first-round pick. That would go a long way toward helping fans forget about the Kaiir Elam experience."
In addition to adding four new names to the cornerback room, Beane traded Elam to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason as part of a late round pick swap. The former first rounder was named the top breakout candidate for Dallas, since "sometimes a change of scenery can spark a career revival," according to Ballentine.
Meanwhile, UB alum Ja'Marcus Ingram remains on the roster from 2024, looking to earn a roster spot. With potential versatility to flex into the slot, he could have an inside track to the 53 man roster as Taron Johnson's backup that the other new additions can't compete for.
Top Summer Breakout Candidate: WR Josh Palmer
Ballentine believes the 'Josh Allen effect' could help the former Charger find success in 2025. He writes, "He's still just 25 years old, and playing in a more established offensive ecosystem in Buffalo with Josh Allen could see him reach a different level."
During Palmer's four years in LA, he reached career-highs of 72 receptions and 769 receiving yards in 2022, and four touchdowns in 2021. His yards per receptions increased from 10.7 in 2021 and 2022 to 15.3 in 2023, and stayed high at 15.0 in 2024, illustrating his ability to stretch the field and make the most of his catches.
Beane signed the wide receiver to a three year, $29 million contract in free agency. The Ontario, Canada native looks to compete for a starting spot in 2025, where he can take advantage of catching passes from the reigning MVP in a potential breakout season.
