NFL insider projects Buffalo Bills $29 million free agent will be a bust
In need of help at wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills added former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer in NFL free agency.
Palmer, who has shown promise throughout his career, joined the team with modest numbers. In four seasons with L.A., he had 182 receptions for 2,287 yards with 10 touchdowns. That's why Buffalo's decision to pay him $29 million over three seasons was called their most "head scratching" move of the offseason.
Buffalo hopes Palmer will succeed with Josh Allen throwing him the ball, but according to ESPN's Mike Clay, that might not be the case.
Clay released his in-depth season prediction, which covers everything from individual stats to team records. When it comes to Palmer, Clay has him finishing with a mere 417 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions.
For what it's worth, no receiver tops 1,000 yards in Clay's prediction with Keon Coleman leading the way with 855 yards followed by 854 from Khalil Shakir. Palmer is also far ahead of fellow free agent addition Elijah Moore, who has 162 yards on 14 catches.
That said, 35 catches would be a letdown from someone making nearly $10 million per season.
