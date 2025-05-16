Chargers roast Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld in schedule release video
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is already a high-profile celebrity, especially after taking home the 2024 NFL MVP award. His spotlight grew even brighter when he and actress Hailee Steinfeld became engaged last November.
Steinfeld has also seen her popularity grow thanks to the positive reception for her new film, Sinners, which co-stars Michael B. Jordan.
Unfortunately, some took the film's release as an opportunity to talk trash. A primary example is Sauce Gardner, who took to social media to make a questionable joke at Allen and Steinfeld's expense.
This was revisited thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers. During a Minecraft-themed video for the release of their 2025 schedule, the Chargers had Josh Allen walking out of a movie theater where he was greeted by Gardner.
The Chargers and Bills don't play one another, but they still included Allen during their "end credits," which explains why he was leaving the cinema.
While Gardner's comments drew criticism, the Chargers' roast was much more tasteful.
Los Angeles has become popular for their annual videos, as well as their Pop-Tart-themed team comparisons. This one was also well-receivedbut the Bills would love to get some revenge the next time they meet.
