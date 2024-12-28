NFL legend picks against Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen in MVP race
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the middle of trying to lead his team to a championship this season. However, he is also trying to cap off an impressive individual season with an MVP win.
For most of the second half of the season, Allen has been the clear favorite to win the coveted award. Over the last couple of weeks, Lamar Jackson has been making it much more of a competition.
While many still view Allen as the front-runner, Jackson is starting to pick up more and more support.
NFL legend and Hall of Famer Rod Woodson is one of those who have named Jackson as their top MVP candidate. He made those feelings clear while speaking to TMZ recently.
"It's no question in my head," Woodson said. Lamar Jackson is the MVP. 39 passing touchdowns to 26? To me, that's daunting."
Woodson did make it clear that he has a lot of love for Allen. But, he doesn't think that the numbers support Allen winning the award of Jackson.
Looking closer at the numbers for the two superstar quarterbacks, it's clear why the debate is so heated.
In 15 games this season, Allen has completed 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 514 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Jackson, on the other hand, has played 16 games this season. He has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and four interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has picked up 852 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground.
Both quarterbacks are more than deserving of the honor of being named MVP. Could the NFL consider a rare co-MVP situation? Without Allen, the Bills would stand no chance as a Super Bowl contender.
All of that being said, it's a race that is coming down to the final two weeks of the regular season. It will be interesting to see who ends up winning when it's all said and done.
