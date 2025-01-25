Niagara Falls will have some Buffalo Bills flavor on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. Whoever ends up winning that game will punch their ticket into the Super Bowl to represent the AFC.
Going up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is never an easy task. Facing them at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship game is even more difficult.
That being said, in order to be the best a team has to beat the best. This is that opportunity for the Bills.
In recent years, there have been far too many painful moments having to watch other teams celebrate wins against them in the playoffs. Buffalo will be looking to earn their moment this year. There is no question that they have the talent to do so.
Making this run has excited the fan base and the city. With that in mind, Niagara Falls is set to have some Bills' flavor on Saturday night before the game.
As shared in a report from WGRZ, all three falls will be lit blue, red, and white from 8:00 to 8:15 p.m. EST and from 10:00 to 10:15 p.m. EST on Saturday night. That will be a sight to see.
Needless to say, that will be a sight that any Buffalo fan will want to see if possible. At the very least, fans will be searching for photos and videos of the spectacle.
With just over a day left before the big game, nerves are starting to rise. A Bills' win would mean the world to the fan base. They would face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders matchup if they can get past Kansas City.
For a fan base who has gone through a lot of pain over the years, getting to the Super Bowl would give even more excitement that they have had all year long.
Josh Allen and company will need to play a nearly perfect game, which they're capable of doing.
Hopefully, the team shows up and comes out swinging. They need to take control of the game early on. Mahomes and the Chiefs are a scary opponent, but they're beatable.
Make sure to tune in on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS to see if Buffalo can pull off the win and advance to the Super Bowl.
