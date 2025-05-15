Beating Chiefs during the regular season hasn't been problem for Bills
The 2025 NFL schedule is out. For the sixth consecutive year, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will collide in the regular season.
For the second straight season, the teams will clash in Orchard Park—this time in Week 9. It’s safe to say this has become the premier rivalry in the league these days, considering the clubs have met a total of nine times this decade, including four postseason encounters.
This past season, the reigning AFC East champions handed Andy Reid’s team its first loss of 2024 in Week 11 at Orchard Park. The Bills came away with a convincing 30-21 triumph, outgaining the defending Super Bowl champions, 366-259, in total yards. It marked the fourth straight year that Sean McDermott’s club knocked off the Chiefs during the regular season.
Of course, there would be a rematch. And for the fourth consecutive time in the playoffs, the Chiefs would send Sean McDermott’s club home for the season. The Bills’ defense couldn’t get the necessary stops in a 32-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC title game. The Chiefs’ offense struggled throughout most of the year to put points on the board, but won another nailbiter as they totaled a season-high 32 points in their three-point victory.
What’s interesting is that during Buffalo’s four-game regular-season winning streak in this setting, McDermott’s club has come up with a combined 10 takeaways. The Bills managed to “limit” Reid’s squad to 21 points or less in the four triumphs—three of those at Kansas City.
Of course, it’s been a much different story in the playoffs. Josh Allen and company have played pretty efficient football. He did throw an interception in the 38-24 loss in the 2020 AFC title game, but the Bills have played turnover-free football in each of the last three postseason meetings. Meanwhile, McDermott’s defense has allowed a whopping 430.0 yards per game in the four setbacks, and the Chiefs have averaged 34,8 points per game. Patrick Mahomes has been brilliant, completing 74.0 percent of his passes for 1,163 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
A fifth straight regular-season win over the Chiefs come November 2 would certainly be nice. However, McDermott and his team needs to close the deal this time around should there be another rematch in January.
